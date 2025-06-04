XOF - CFA Franc
The CFA Franc is the currency of Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO) Franc is XOF, and the currency symbol is CFA. Below, you'll find CFA Franc rates and a currency converter.
CFA Franc Stats
|Name
|CFA Franc
|Symbol
|Franc
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XOF conversion
|XOF to USD
|Top XOF chart
|XOF to USD chart
CFA Franc Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Franc1, Franc2, Franc5, Franc10, Franc25, Franc100, Franc500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Franc500, Franc1000, Franc2000, Franc5000, Franc10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Central African States
|Users
Communauté Financière Africaine (BCEAO), Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo
