VUV - Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

The Ni-Vanuatu Vatu is the currency of Vanuatu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ni-Vanuatu Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Vanuatu Vatu is VUV, and the currency symbol is VT. Below, you'll find Ni-Vanuatu Vatu rates and a currency converter.

Ni-Vanuatu Vatu Stats

NameNi-Vanuatu Vatu
SymbolVT
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top VUV conversionVUV to USD
Top VUV chartVUV to USD chart

Ni-Vanuatu Vatu Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1VT, 2VT, 5VT, 10VT, 20VT, 50VT, 100VT
Bank notesFreq used: 100VT, 200VT, 500VT, 1000VT, 2000VT, 5000VT, 10000VT
Central bankReserve bank of Vanuatu
Users
Vanuatu

