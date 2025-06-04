TWD - Taiwan New Dollar
The Taiwan New Dollar is the currency of Taiwan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taiwan New Dollar exchange rate is the TWD to USD rate. The currency code for Taiwan New Dollar is TWD, and the currency symbol is NT$. Below, you'll find Taiwan New Dollar rates and a currency converter.
Under Japanese rule, the Taiwanese Yen was introduced as the currency of Taiwan in 1895. It was circulated alongside the Japanese Yen with the two currencies valued at par with one another until the Japanese Empire fell, in 1945. A year later, under the Republic of China government, the Taiwan Dollar (known as TWN) replaced the Yen at par. A New Taiwan Dollar was introduced in 1949 in an attempt to counter the hyperinflation. The 'old' Taiwan Dollar was devalued at an extreme exchange rate of 4000 to 1 TWD. In 2000, the New Taiwan Dollar became the official currency of the Republic of China.
Taiwan New Dollar Stats
|Name
|Taiwan New Dollar
|Symbol
|NT$
|Minor unit
|1/10 = Jiao
|Minor unit symbol
|角
|Top TWD conversion
|TWD to USD
|Top TWD chart
|TWD to USD chart
Taiwan New Dollar Profile
|Nicknames
|kuài, máo, Taibi
|Coins
|Freq used: NT$1, NT$5, NT$10, NT$50
Rarely used: NT$20
|Bank notes
|Freq used: NT$100, NT$500, NT$1000
Rarely used: NT$200, NT$2000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan)
|Users
Taiwan
Taiwan
