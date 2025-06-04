tnd
TND - Tunisian Dinar

The Tunisian Dinar is the currency of Tunisia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tunisian Dinar exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisia Dinar is TND, and the currency symbol is د.ت. Below, you'll find Tunisian Dinar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Tunisian Dinar Stats

NameTunisian Dinar
SymbolDinar
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TND conversionTND to USD
Top TND chartTND to USD chart

Tunisian Dinar Profile

Users
Tunisia

Why are you interested in TND?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TND email updatesGet TND rates on my phoneGet a TND currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16067
GBP / EUR1.14771
USD / JPY152.888
GBP / USD1.33211
USD / CHF0.796074
USD / CAD1.40119
EUR / JPY177.454
AUD / USD0.650067

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%