tmt
TMT - Turkmenistani Manat

The Turkmenistani Manat is the currency of Turkmenistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistan Manat is TMT, and the currency symbol is T. Below, you'll find Turkmenistani Manat rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Turkmenistani Manat Stats

NameTurkmenistani Manat
SymbolManat
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TMT conversionTMT to USD
Top TMT chartTMT to USD chart

Turkmenistani Manat Profile

Users
Turkmenistan

Why are you interested in TMT?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TMT email updatesGet TMT rates on my phoneGet a TMT currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16069
GBP / EUR1.14768
USD / JPY152.890
GBP / USD1.33211
USD / CHF0.796092
USD / CAD1.40118
EUR / JPY177.458
AUD / USD0.650090

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%