STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

The Sao Tomean Dobra is the currency of São Tomé and Príncipe. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find Sao Tomean Dobra rates and a currency converter.

Sao Tomean Dobra Stats

NameSao Tomean Dobra
SymbolDb
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo

Sao Tomean Dobra Profile

CoinsFreq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
Bank notesFreq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
Users
São Tomé and Príncipe

