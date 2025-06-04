ron
RON - Romanian Leu

The Romanian Leu is the currency of Romania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romania Leu is RON, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Romanian Leu rates and a currency converter.

Romanian Leu Stats

NameRomanian Leu
Symbollei
Minor unit1/100 = Bani
Minor unit symbolBani
Top RON conversionRON to USD
Top RON chartRON to USD chart

Romanian Leu Profile

CoinsFreq used: Bani10, Bani50
Rarely used: Bani1, Bani5
Bank notesFreq used: lei1, lei5, lei10, lei50, lei100
Rarely used: lei200, lei500
Central bankNational Bank of Romania
Users
Romania

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16067
GBP / EUR1.14776
USD / JPY152.881
GBP / USD1.33217
USD / CHF0.796076
USD / CAD1.40115
EUR / JPY177.444
AUD / USD0.650161

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%