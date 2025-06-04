pln
PLN - Polish Zloty

The Polish Zloty is the currency of Poland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polish Zloty exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Poland Zloty is PLN, and the currency symbol is zł. Below, you'll find Polish Zloty rates and a currency converter.

Polish Zloty Stats

NamePolish Zloty
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Grosze/Groszey
Minor unit symbolgr
Top PLN conversionPLN to USD
Top PLN chartPLN to USD chart

Polish Zloty Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1gr, 2gr, 5gr, 10gr, 20gr, 50gr, zł1, zł2, zł5
Bank notesFreq used: zł10, zł20, zł50, zł100, zł200, zł500
Central bankNational Bank of Poland
Users
Poland

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16068
GBP / EUR1.14778
USD / JPY152.882
GBP / USD1.33220
USD / CHF0.796076
USD / CAD1.40111
EUR / JPY177.447
AUD / USD0.650208

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%