mur
MUR - Mauritian Rupee

The Mauritian Rupee is the currency of Mauritius. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Mauritian Rupee rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Mauritian Rupee Stats

NameMauritian Rupee
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top MUR conversionMUR to USD
Top MUR chartMUR to USD chart

Mauritian Rupee Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
Central bankBank of Mauritius
Users
Mauritius

Why are you interested in MUR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MUR email updatesGet MUR rates on my phoneGet a MUR currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16069
GBP / EUR1.14781
USD / JPY152.880
GBP / USD1.33226
USD / CHF0.796047
USD / CAD1.40105
EUR / JPY177.446
AUD / USD0.650351

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%