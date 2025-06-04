mnt
MNT - Mongolian Tughrik

The Mongolian Tughrik is the currency of Mongolia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongolian Tughrik exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolia Tughrik is MNT, and the currency symbol is ₮. Below, you'll find Mongolian Tughrik rates and a currency converter.

Mongolian Tughrik Stats

NameMongolian Tughrik
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Möngö
Minor unit symbolMöngö
Top MNT conversionMNT to USD
Top MNT chartMNT to USD chart

Mongolian Tughrik Profile

NicknamesTögrög
CoinsFreq used: ₮20, ₮50, ₮100, ₮200, ₮500
Bank notesFreq used: ₮10, ₮20, ₮100, ₮500, ₮1000, ₮5000, ₮10000, ₮20000
Central bankBank of Mongolia
Users
Mongolia

