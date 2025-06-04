lyd
LYD - Libyan Dinar

The Libyan Dinar is the currency of Libya. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libya Dinar is LYD, and the currency symbol is LD. Below, you'll find Libyan Dinar rates and a currency converter.

Libyan Dinar Stats

NameLibyan Dinar
SymbolLD
Minor unit1/1000 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top LYD conversionLYD to USD
Top LYD chartLYD to USD chart

Libyan Dinar Profile

Bank notesFreq used: LD1, LD5, LD10, LD20, LD50
Central bankCentral Bank of Libya
Users
Libya

