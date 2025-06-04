LVL - Latvian Lat

The Latvian Lat is the currency of Latvia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Latvian Lat exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvia Lat is LVL , and the currency symbol is Ls. Below, you'll find Latvian Lat rates and a currency converter.

The Latvian Lat was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2014. The Lat is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 15, 2014.