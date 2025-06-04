LTL - Lithuanian Litas
The Lithuanian Litas is the currency of Lithuania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lithuanian Litas exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL, and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find Lithuanian Litas rates and a currency converter.
The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.
Lithuanian Litas Stats
|Name
|Lithuanian Litas
|Symbol
|Lt
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centas
|Minor unit symbol
|ct
|Top LTL conversion
|LTL to USD
|Top LTL chart
|LTL to USD chart
Lithuanian Litas Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: ct1, ct2, ct5, ct10, ct20, ct50, Lt1, Lt2, Lt5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Lt10, Lt20, Lt50, Lt100, Lt200, Lt500
|Central bank
|Bank of Lithuania
|Users
Lithuania
