kyd
KYD - Caymanian Dollar

The Caymanian Dollar is the currency of Cayman Islands. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymanian Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Caymanian Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Caymanian Dollar Stats

NameCaymanian Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top KYD conversionKYD to USD
Top KYD chartKYD to USD chart

Caymanian Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
Central bankCayman Islands Monetary Authority
Users
Cayman Islands

Why are you interested in KYD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KYD email updatesGet KYD rates on my phoneGet a KYD currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16076
GBP / EUR1.14784
USD / JPY152.874
GBP / USD1.33236
USD / CHF0.795967
USD / CAD1.40089
EUR / JPY177.450
AUD / USD0.650419

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%