GHS - Ghanaian Cedi
The Ghanaian Cedi is the currency of Ghana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghana Cedi is GHS, and the currency symbol is GH₵. Below, you'll find Ghanaian Cedi rates and a currency converter.
Ghanaian Cedi Stats
|Name
|Ghanaian Cedi
|Symbol
|GH¢
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Ghana Pesewa
|Minor unit symbol
|Gp
|Top GHS conversion
|GHS to USD
|Top GHS chart
|GHS to USD chart
Ghanaian Cedi Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: 10Gp, 20Gp, 50Gp, GH¢1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢1
|Central bank
|Bank of Ghana
|Users
Ghana
Ghana
