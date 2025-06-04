etb
ETB - Ethiopian Birr

The Ethiopian Birr is the currency of Ethiopia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Ethiopian Birr rates and a currency converter.

Ethiopian Birr Stats

NameEthiopian Birr
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = santim
Minor unit symbolsantim
Top ETB conversionETB to USD
Top ETB chartETB to USD chart

Ethiopian Birr Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
Central bankNational Bank of Ethiopia
Users
Ethiopia, Eritrea

