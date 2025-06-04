EEK - Estonian Kroon
The Estonian Kroon is the currency of Estonia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Estonian Kroon exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK, and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find Estonian Kroon rates and a currency converter.
Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.
The EEK was replaced by the Euro at a fixed conversion rate of 1 EUR = 15.6466 EEK. Estonian kroon banknotes can be exchanged at the Bank of Estonia in unlimited amounts for an unlimited amount of time. For more information, please visit ECB: Estonia 2011.
Estonian Kroon Stats
|Name
|Estonian Kroon
|Symbol
|kr
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top EEK conversion
|EEK to USD
|Top EEK chart
|EEK to USD chart
Estonian Kroon Profile
|Users
Estonia
Estonia
Why are you interested in EEK?
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to EEK email updatesGet EEK rates on my phoneGet a EEK currency data API for my business