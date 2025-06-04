dzd
DZD - Algerian Dinar

The Algerian Dinar is the currency of Algeria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Algerian Dinar exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algeria Dinar is DZD, and the currency symbol is دج. Below, you'll find Algerian Dinar rates and a currency converter.

Algerian Dinar Stats

NameAlgerian Dinar
SymbolDA
Minor unit1/100 = Santeem
Minor unit symbolSanteem
Top DZD conversionDZD to USD
Top DZD chartDZD to USD chart

Algerian Dinar Profile

CoinsFreq used: DA5, DA20, DA50
Rarely used: DA1, DA2, DA100
Bank notesFreq used: DA100, DA200, DA500, DA1000, DA2000
Central bankBank of Algeria
Users
Algeria

