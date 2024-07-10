Login
Transfer large amounts of money

Our commitment goes beyond bank-beating rates. Take advantage of our dedicated expert support, low fees, flexible transfer methods, and our lightning fast transfer speeds.

Compare us to your bank today.

Compare us to your bank and see the Xe difference

We consistently offer bank-beating exchange rates so you can keep more money in your pocket. With upfront pricing and no surprise fees, we outshine traditional banks.

Why choose Xe

Fast transfers

Fast transfers

Sending money abroad is quick and easy with Xe. 90% of transfers arrive in minutes, so your money reaches its destination on time.

Icon | Transparent fees

Low to no fees

Get low fees when you send money internationally. Our fees are transparent, so you'll know exactly what you're paying upfront.

 

Icon | Secure transactions

Secure transactions

Your security is our priority. We use top data protection and enterprise-level security to protect you and your money.

Icon | Trackable transfers

Real-time tracking

Track your transfer's progress from start to completion.  Receive notifications with every step your funds take.

Speak with our transfer experts

24/5 expert global transfer support

Are you ready to set up your large money transfer but need some guidance with the process or have other questions? We're here to help and ensure your transfer goes smoothly.

Easily send money abroad with Xe.

Send money on the go with our app

Experience the convenience of digital money transfers. With just a few clicks, you can transfer money to over 190 countries worldwide. Join the thousands who trust us daily for their money transfer needs.

Whatever the reason, we've got you covered

Transfer funds with Xe to purchase property.

Buying property abroad

Purchasing a home abroad is a thrilling but complex journey. Ensuring your transfers are secure, cost-effective, and handled with care is key. Let us help you make the most of your money.

Transfer funds with Xe to help when relocating overseas.

Relocating overseas

Your belongings are packed and you're ready to move abroad, but now you're unsure how to move your money. This can be daunting, but with our help, it doesn't have to be.

Transfer funds with Xe to invest.

Investing abroad

Looking to expand your portfolio with international investments? Our bank-beating rates ensure you get the most out of your money, giving you more to invest and grow your wealth.

Transfer funds with Xe to pay or receive mortgage/rental bills.

Managing housing

Whether you're transferring rental income or making payments on an international mortgage, we ensure your funds are delivered securely and promptly every time.

Transfer funds with Xe to support your family.

Supporting family

Creating a better life for yourself and your family takes heart and dedication. With Xe, you can trust that your loved ones will receive the money they need quickly and reliably.

Transfer inheritance funds with Xe.

Inheritance transfers

Moving an inheritance overseas can be complex and overwhelming. We understand the need for care and precision, and we're here to support you every step of the way.

Transfer large amounts of money abroad with Xe

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Instant quote

Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Send money

Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.

Track your transfer

Track your transfer every step of the way. Enable notifications to get updated on your transfer.

Xe is trusted by millions around the globe

Xe for business

Looking for global business solutions?

Whether you need to make cross-border payments or FX risk management solutions, we’ve got you covered. Schedule international transfers and manage foreign exchange risk across 130 currencies in 190+ countries.

