Xe’s risk management tools
Market fluctuations are inevitable, but your costs don’t have to be. With Xe’s FX risk management solutions like forward contracts, limit orders, and option contracts, you can safeguard your business from volatile currency markets and protect your bottom line when making international payments.
Instantly exchange currencies at the current market rate, ideal for paying suppliers, employees, or vendors without delay. Xe's spot transfers help you make fast and reliable international payments.
Navigate market volatility with Xe's custom risk management solutions, expert guidance, and insights.
Custom solutions
We know that every business has different needs. Thats why we work with you to create a tailored risk management strategy that aligns with your business's goals.
Expert guidance
Our dealers have decades of FX risk management experience. They will help you understand market conditions and advise you on how to improve your currency exchange strategy.
Market insights
Leverage Xe’s innovative technology for up-to-the-minute data and analysis. Stay ahead of market trends and make informed decisions to optimize your FX strategy and mitigate risks effectively.
Limit orders
Set a desired exchange rate with a limit order, and Xe will automatically process the transaction when the rate is reached. Gain more control and make international payments on your business’s terms.
Forward contracts
Protect your business against currency market fluctuations by securing a favorable exchange rate for future transactions. Forward contracts help stabilize costs and simplify financial planning for your business.
Multi-currency balances
Hold funds in multiple currencies to reduce exposure to market volatility. Manage your cashflow with greater flexibility and convert currencies when rates are in your favor. *Feature is coming to business accounts in 2025.
Option contracts
Choose to buy or sell currency at a pre-agreed rate by a specific date. Option contracts allow you to benefit from favorable rates while staying protected against adverse market movements.
We've helped over 15,000 businesses minimize risk when making international transactions each year. Our risk management strategies protect your bottom line whether you're a startup or an enterprise. Get started today.
FAQ for FX risk management
To get started:
Fill in your business details such as your company name, address, annual FX volume, and expected currencies.
Verify your identity.
Select the risk-management product you are interested in. Choose from forward contracts, limit orders or option contracts.
Fund your margin or payment. Forwards and options typically require an initial margin of 5% to 10%, while limit orders have no upfront cost.
Book and manage your hedge online 24/7 or via our FX desk.
Track when your payments are executed and settled, from the same day to up to three business days.