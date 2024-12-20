Same currency business payments

Pay in your local currency
Xe’s same-currency money transfer service allows business users in Australia, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, the UK, and the USA to send money in their local currency to international recipients. Manage global transactions in currencies like AUD, CAD, EUR, GBP, NZD, and USD.
Need to make a same currency payment? It’s fast and straightforward. You'll need to create an account, add your destination currency and recipient details, then fund your transfer!
Create an account
It's quick and easy to create an Xe business account. All you need is your email to get started.
Get a quote
Choose your send amount and destination country. We’ll generate a same currency quote for your transfer.
Add your recipient
Fill out your recipient's payment details. You’ll need information like their name and address.
Verify your identity
For security purposes, we might ask for additional identification documents to verify your business.
Fund your payment
Select an available payment method to fund your same currency business payment. It's fast, safe and easy.
Track your transfer
Confirm and send your same currency transfer. Follow its progress from start to completion through your Xe account.
Know where your payments are
Once you’ve made a same currency transfer, follow its progress from start to finish in our transaction dashboard. You’ll always know what stage your payment is in and when your recipient can expect it to be delivered.
Xe offers flexible same currency transfers. Choose the best payment method for your business:
Direct debit
ACH and EFT are both direct debit options that deliver payments within 5 days. Customers based in the U.S. can make payments using ACH, while Canadian customers can use EFT.
Wire transfer
Everyone can make global payments through wire transfers. It can take up to 2 business days for us to get your money after you send it. Once we receive it, payments may be delivered within 24 hours.
Simplify invoice payments overseas
Simplify the processes by paying overseas suppliers and invoices in the same currency. Whether it’s a one-time or recurring payment, Xe’s same currency solution helps your business speed up transactions.
Xe’s same-currency payment solution simplifies transactions by allowing you to send money abroad in your local currency. With secure processing, transparent fees, and real-time tracking, Xe is your trusted partner for same-currency business payments.
Same currency payment FAQ
A same currency payment allows business users in Australia, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, the UK, and the USA to send money internationally in their local currency. An example of this might look like someone in the USA sending USD to a recipient in the UK. This streamlines global transactions without needing currency conversion.