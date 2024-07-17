About us
We simplify international money transfers for people and businesses, processing billions in global payments since 1993.
Our mission
We empower you with the latest, most reliable currency information and deliver secure, user-friendly products and services dedicated to making your life easier.
For over 30 years, Xe Corporation Inc. customers have been trusting us to manage and send international money transfers. It's what we do.
Global reach
Send and receive money across 200+ countries and territories in over 170+ currencies. Receiving your money is easy. Connect a bank account or opt for cash pick-up at one of our 500,000 locations worldwide.
Transparent prices
With our transparent rates, you'll always be in the know. You'll never have to worry about surprises or sneaky deductions with our competitive exchange rates and minimal fees.
Fast and reliable transfers
We understand the value of your hard-earned money. That's why we prioritize safe and speedy transfers. Send money within seconds and your recipient will receive it within 1-5 days.
Easy to use
Our app and website are designed with your financial needs in mind. Our currency tools and resources assist you in managing your money. Need extra help? Our customer service team is here to support you.
As part of the Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) family, we form the world's third largest money transfer business. Our goal is simple: to offer you the easiest, most reliable, and friendliest money transfer service available.
Before Xe became the money transfer service you know now, we were two friends in search of creating something great.
Xenon Laboratories Incorporated was founded by high school friends, Steven Dengler and Beric Farmer, providing computer consulting and internet services to businesses.
They moved Xenon Laboratories from the basement of a house in the country just outside of Newmarket, Ontario, to the financial district of downtown Toronto.
The Universal Currency Converter was launched on the site. Within a few years, Xenon Laboratories became the world’s most popular currency site.
Xenon Laboratories shifted its focus on currency and foreign exchange tools and services full time.
Xenon Laboratories officially changed its name to Xe Corporation Inc.
The "Universal Currency Converter" and "Xe" trademarks were registered in Canada and eventually became registered in the USA, EU, and around the world.
Our headquarters moved from downtown Toronto to 1145 Nicholson Road, Newmarket.
We introduced currency charts and graphs are to the site that are currently offered on the homepage of Xe.com.
Xe.com introduced a brand-new logo.
We launched the Xe Currency App for iPhone and reached 1M downloads in the first year. In a few years, it became the world's favorite currency app, with 100M+ downloads worldwide.
Xe.com was named a Greater Toronto Top Employer and continues to be repeatedly selected.
We enhanced our services with cloud computing, allowing us to continue to provide you with the best experience despite times of high information demand from our servers.
We celebrated our 20th birthday as the world's favorite currency site and a top 500 global site.
In order to provide an improved customer experience across all devices and platforms used by our customers, we launched a fully responsive site.
Xe Currency Data was launched to meet the ongoing needs of our corporate clients to have accurate and reliable exchange rates for businesses.
Xe became part of the Euronet family, a global provider of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers.
HiFX joined forces with Xe. By combining Xe’s 25 years of authority in currency exchange and HiFX’s comprehensive range of money transfer services, we became an even more powerful Xe for you.
August 2022
We launched a complete revamp of our web platform, making easier than ever for customers to send money to 200+ countries at anytime.
Join us in building the world's most trusted currency authority for families, friends, and businesses.