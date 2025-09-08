Compare the best exchange rates

Compare currency exchange rates from leading money transfer providers to ensure you get the best value for your foreign exchange transactions.

1000$

Xe
Exchange Rate
0.830100
Transfer Fee$0
Recipient Gets€830.10
HSBC
Exchange Rate0.829592
Transfer Fee$0
Recipient Gets€829.59
-0.50 EUR
Bank of America
Exchange Rate0.827292
Transfer Fee$0
Recipient Gets€827.29
-2.80 EUR
Wells Fargo
Exchange Rate0.825758
Transfer Fee$0
Recipient Gets€825.75
-4.34 EUR
Chase
Exchange Rate0.827206
Transfer Fee$5.00
Recipient Gets€823.07
-7.02 EUR
PNC Bank
Exchange Rate0.822521
Transfer Fee$5.00
Recipient Gets€818.40
-11.69 EUR

Looking for your bank?

Compare and unlock better rates

At Xe, most transfers are handled locally, skipping the middleman that adds costs and slows things down. That means fewer fees, fewer delays, and more savings for you.

Compare value beyond the rates

Great rates are only the start. Your money deserves dedicated expert support, flexible transfer options, fast transfer speeds, and security you can count on.

Transfer with confidence

Experience the Xe difference

Icon | Secure transactions Simple

Secure transactions

With advanced data encryption and regulation through financial institutions worldwide, you can trust that your money is safe.

Fast transfers

At Xe, we know how important it is that your money reaches its destination quickly and reliably. More than 90% of our transfers arrive in minutes.

Icon | Transparent fees

Transparent fees

We offer straightforward pricing with no surprise fees. Enjoy our bank-beating exchange rates and maximize your transfers when sending with Xe.

Compare providers and take your money further

When it comes to money transfers, not all providers deliver the same reach or value. Compare and see how our global network, spanning 220 countries and 35+ currencies, ensures your money goes further than you thought possible.

Compare Xe's foreign exchange rates to banks

Timing your transfer when exchange rates are in your favor can make a big difference. Rates fluctuate, so keeping an eye on trends and sending money at the right moment significantly boost your transfer's value.

Xe is trusted by millions around the globe

Ready to get started?

Compare currency exchange rates with Xe and unlock the best value for your international money transfers.

Frequently asked questions

A currency exchange rate comparison tool lets you evaluate how much money your recipient will receive based on various provider's exchange rate, fees, and transfer speed. It helps you make informed decisions and get the best value when sending money internationally.

Exchange rates can vary significantly between providers—even a small difference can impact the final amount your recipient receives. By comparing rates and fees, you avoid overpaying and ensure more of your money reaches its destination.

Some providers include hidden markups in their exchange rates or charge service fees. With Xe, we’re upfront about what you pay. Our comparison tool breaks down both the exchange rate and any applicable fees so you can see the true cost of your transfer.

The “best” exchange rate depends on both the conversion rate and the associated fees. Our comparison tool calculates the total your recipient gets after fees, helping you easily identify the best-value option for your chosen currency pair and transfer amount.

Banks often charge higher fees and offer less competitive exchange rates than dedicated money transfer services. Providers like Xe are built specifically for international money transfers, offering better rates, faster service, and transparent pricing.

Transfer times vary by provider and destination. At Xe, more than 90% of transfers are completed within minutes. Our comparison tool includes timing where available so you can choose a provider that balances speed and cost.