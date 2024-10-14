Login
A secure path for your family's legacy

We understand the value of preserving what matters to your loved ones. Trust us for secure, fast, and reliable inheritance transfers abroad, offering peace of mind for you and your family.

Transfer with confidence
Receiving a large inheritance?

Transfer an international inheritance to your bank

Receiving an inheritance, especially from abroad, can be a meaningful and emotional experience. Xe is trusted by millions of individuals to help make the process as smooth and secure as possible, ensuring the funds reach you quickly and with minimal fees or complications.

Compare us to your bank today.

Compare rates and keep more of what's yours

We consistently offer bank-beating exchange rates so you can keep more of your money in your pocket. With upfront pricing and no surprise fees, we outshine traditional banks.

Experience the Xe advantage

Bank-beating rates

We consistently offer bank-beating rates, getting you the most value for your money. Compare us to your bank and see the difference.

Low to no fees

We charge less, so you save more. Plus, we always display all fees before you confirm your transfer, so you know exactly what you're paying for.

Lightning fast transfers

We make sending money abroad quick and easy. 90% of transfers arrive in minutes, ensuring your money reaches its destination when you need it to.

30+ years of excellence

Our reputation is built on trust. More than 280M people rely on our secure services to process thousands of global transactions everyday.

Real-time tracking

With our real-time transfer tracking, you’re always in the loop. Access real-time updates anytime, directly from your account.

Send it in one transfer

Xe offers higher send limits than other transfer services so you don’t have to split or send multiple transfers for your inheritance money.

Send with confidence

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With great rates and low fees, we make it easy to send money abroad.

We’re here to help

24/5 expert global transfer support

Need assistance with sending an inheritance or handling a large money transfer? Our transfer experts are here to help—contact us today for personalized support!

The better way to transfer bank-to-bank

Transfer more with higher send limits

We offer higher transfer limits than traditional banks, allowing you to send more in a single transfer. Say goodbye to splitting larger amounts and enjoy a simpler, more efficient way to move your money.

How to transfer inheritance money with Xe

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Instant quote

Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Send money

Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.

Track your transfer

Track your transfer every step of the way. Enable notifications to get updated on your transfer.

Beware of inheritance scams

Beware of potential inheritance scams

Inheritance scams are a common tactic used by fraudsters to trick victims into sharing personal information or paying fees for a false inheritance. Protect yourself by verifying claims and checking credentials.

Inheritance tax and how it can affect you

Understanding inheritance tax

Inheriting assets from abroad can bring complex and unfamiliar tax responsibilities. If you are named as a beneficiary of an international estate, it's essential to seek guidance from a tax law attorney with expertise in cross-border issues. They can help ensure that you navigate both local and international tax regulations with confidence, protecting you from potential pitfalls and ensuring full compliance with the law.

Xe is trusted by millions around the globe

More ways Xe can help you

Discover what else Xe can do for you

Curious about the reach of our expertise? Our customers rely on us for everything from everyday transfers to significant transactions. Explore our most popular transfer options.

Large money transfer FAQ

