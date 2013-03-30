UGX - Ugandan Shilling

The Ugandan Shilling is the currency of Uganda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ugandan Shilling exchange rate is the UGX to USD rate. The currency code for Uganda Shilling is UGX, and the currency symbol is USh. Below, you'll find Ugandan Shilling rates and a currency converter.
Notice: As of March 30, 2013, the 1987 series of UGX is no longer legal tender. The currency will be exchangeable at any commercial bank until May 30, 2013 and at any Bank of Uganda branch until December 30, 2013.
Prior to the 1900's, one of the earliest forms of currency used in Uganda was the Indian Rupee. In 1906, the East African Rupee replaced the Indian Rupee and was used throughout Uganda, Kenya, and Tanganyika. The East African Florin replaced the Rupee at par in 1920, but just one year later, the East African Currency Board introduced the East African Shilling; it was pegged to one Shilling Sterling and was valued at a rate of 2 Shillings to 1 Florin.
In 1966 the Bank of Uganda was established and the first Ugandan Shilling was introduced. The banknotes and coin changed several times as a result of changes in regime. Due to high inflation, a new Shilling was created in 1987 at a rate of 100 old Shillings to 1 new one. On March 2013, the 1987 series of UGX was demonetized and in April 2013, the minor currency unit was changed from 100 to 0.
|Name
|Ugandan Shilling
|Symbol
|UGX
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top UGX conversion
|UGX to USD
|Top UGX chart
|UGX to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: undefined5, undefined10, undefined50, undefined100, undefined200, undefined500, undefined1000, UGX1, UGX2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: UGX1000, UGX2000, UGX5000, UGX10,000, UGX20,000, UGX50,000
|Central bank
|Bank of Uganda
|Users
Uganda
Uganda
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to UGX email updatesGet UGX rates on my phoneGet a UGX currency data API for my business