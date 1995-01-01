TZS - Tanzanian Shilling

The Tanzanian Shilling is the currency of Tanzania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tanzanian Shilling exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzania Shilling is TZS, and the currency symbol is TSh. Below, you'll find Tanzanian Shilling rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Tanzanian Shilling
|Symbol
|Shilling
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top TZS conversion
|TZS to USD
|Top TZS chart
|TZS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Shilling1, Shilling5, Shilling10, Shilling20, Shilling50, Shilling100, Shilling200
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Shilling500, Shilling1000, Shilling2000, Shilling5000, Shilling10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Tanzania
|Users
Tanzania
