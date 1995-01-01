Login
srd
SRD - Surinamese Dollar

The Surinamese Dollar is the currency of Suriname. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Suriname Dollar is SRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Surinamese Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Surinamese Dollar Stats

NameSurinamese Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SRD conversionSRD to USD
Top SRD chartSRD to USD chart

Surinamese Dollar Profile

Users
Suriname

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03890
GBP / EUR1.21095
USD / JPY150.613
GBP / USD1.25806
USD / CHF0.902056
USD / CAD1.44347
EUR / JPY156.472
AUD / USD0.620351

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%