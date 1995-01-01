Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. RWF

rwf
RWF - Rwandan Franc

The Rwandan Franc is the currency of Rwanda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rwandan Franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find Rwandan Franc rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Rwandan Franc Stats

NameRwandan Franc
SymbolFranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top RWF conversionRWF to USD
Top RWF chartRWF to USD chart

Rwandan Franc Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Franc100, Franc500, Franc1000, Franc5000
Users
Rwanda

Why are you interested in RWF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to RWF email updatesGet RWF rates on my phoneGet a RWF currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03696
GBP / EUR1.21220
USD / JPY150.499
GBP / USD1.25701
USD / CHF0.903224
USD / CAD1.44591
EUR / JPY156.062
AUD / USD0.619733

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%