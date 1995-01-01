RON - Romanian Leu

The Romanian Leu is the currency of Romania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romania Leu is RON, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Romanian Leu rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Romanian Leu
|Symbol
|lei
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Bani
|Minor unit symbol
|Bani
|Top RON conversion
|RON to USD
|Top RON chart
|RON to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Bani10, Bani50
Rarely used: Bani1, Bani5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: lei1, lei5, lei10, lei50, lei100
Rarely used: lei200, lei500
|Central bank
|National Bank of Romania
|Users
Romania
