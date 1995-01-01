Login
PAB - Panamanian Balboa

The Panamanian Balboa is the currency of Panama. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Panamanian Balboa exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panama Balboa is PAB, and the currency symbol is B/.. Below, you'll find Panamanian Balboa rates and a currency converter.

Panamanian Balboa Stats

NamePanamanian Balboa
SymbolB/.
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top PAB conversionPAB to USD
Top PAB chartPAB to USD chart

Panamanian Balboa Profile

Users
Panama

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.04094
GBP / EUR1.21058
USD / JPY150.754
GBP / USD1.26014
USD / CHF0.901788
USD / CAD1.44373
EUR / JPY156.925
AUD / USD0.621666

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%