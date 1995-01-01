Login
NIO - Nicaraguan Cordoba

The Nicaraguan Cordoba is the currency of Nicaragua. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaragua Cordoba is NIO, and the currency symbol is C$. Below, you'll find Nicaraguan Cordoba rates and a currency converter.

Nicaraguan Cordoba Stats

NameNicaraguan Cordoba
SymbolC$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavos
Minor unit symbolCentavos
Top NIO conversionNIO to USD
Top NIO chartNIO to USD chart

Nicaraguan Cordoba Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavos5, Centavos10, Centavos25, Centavos50, C$1, C$5, C$10
Bank notesFreq used: C$10, C$20, C$50, C$100, C$200, C$500
Central bankCentral Bank of Nicaragua
Users
Nicaragua

