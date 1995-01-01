MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa

The Maldivian Rufiyaa is the currency of Maldives (Maldive Islands). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR , and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find Maldivian Rufiyaa rates and a currency converter.