KMF - Comorian Franc

The Comorian Franc is the currency of Comoros. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Comorian Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Franc is KMF, and the currency symbol is CF. Below, you'll find Comorian Franc rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Comorian Franc
|Symbol
|Franc
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top KMF conversion
|KMF to USD
|Top KMF chart
|KMF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Franc25, Franc50, Franc100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Franc1, Franc2, Franc5, Franc10
|Central bank
|Banque Centrale des Comores
|Users
Comoros
Comoros
