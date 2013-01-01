Login
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. HRK

hrk
HRK - Croatian Kuna

The Croatian Kuna is the currency of Croatia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Croatian Kuna exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatia Kuna is HRK, and the currency symbol is kn. Below, you'll find Croatian Kuna rates and a currency converter.

The Croatian Kuna (HRK) was replaced by the Euro (EUR) on January 1, 2013. The Kuna is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 14, 2023.

Select a currency

Croatian Kuna Stats

NameCroatian Kuna
Symbolkn
Minor unit1/100 = lipa
Minor unit symbollp
Top HRK conversionHRK to USD
Top HRK chartHRK to USD chart

Croatian Kuna Profile

CoinsFreq used: lp5, lp10, lp20, lp50, kn1, kn2, kn5
Rarely used: lp1, lp2, kn25
Bank notesFreq used: kn5, kn10, kn20, kn50, kn100, kn200, kn500, kn1000
Central bankCroatian National Bank
Users
Croatia

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03853
GBP / EUR1.21093
USD / JPY149.953
GBP / USD1.25759
USD / CHF0.899593
USD / CAD1.44440
EUR / JPY155.732
AUD / USD0.621176

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%