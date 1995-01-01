Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. HNL

hnl
HNL - Honduran Lempira

The Honduran Lempira is the currency of Honduras. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Honduran Lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduras Lempira is HNL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find Honduran Lempira rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Honduran Lempira Stats

NameHonduran Lempira
SymbolL
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top HNL conversionHNL to USD
Top HNL chartHNL to USD chart

Honduran Lempira Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50
Bank notesFreq used: L1, L2, L10, L20, L50, L100, L500
Central bankCentral Bank of Honduras
Users
Honduras

Why are you interested in HNL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to HNL email updatesGet HNL rates on my phoneGet a HNL currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03846
GBP / EUR1.21134
USD / JPY150.673
GBP / USD1.25793
USD / CHF0.902707
USD / CAD1.44503
EUR / JPY156.468
AUD / USD0.620486

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%