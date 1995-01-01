CVE - Cape Verdean Escudo

The Cape Verdean Escudo is the currency of Cape Verde. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verde Escudo is CVE, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Cape Verdean Escudo rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Cape Verdean Escudo
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo (discontinued)
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo (discontinued)
|Top CVE conversion
|CVE to USD
|Top CVE chart
|CVE to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $200, $500, $1000, $2000, $2500, $5000
|Central bank
|Bank of Cape Verde
|Users
Cape Verde
Cape Verde
