BWP - Botswana Pula

The Botswana Pula is the currency of Botswana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Botswana Pula exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pula is BWP, and the currency symbol is P. Below, you'll find Botswana Pula rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Botswana Pula
|Symbol
|P
|Minor unit
|1/100 = thebe
|Minor unit symbol
|t
|Top BWP conversion
|BWP to USD
|Top BWP chart
|BWP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 5t, 10t, 25t, 50t, P1, P2, P5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: P10, P20, P50, P100, P200
|Central bank
|Bank of Botswana
|Users
Botswana
Botswana
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BWP email updatesGet BWP rates on my phoneGet a BWP currency data API for my business