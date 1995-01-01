Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. BTN

btn
BTN - Bhutanese Ngultrum

The Bhutanese Ngultrum is the currency of Bhutan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find Bhutanese Ngultrum rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Bhutanese Ngultrum Stats

NameBhutanese Ngultrum
SymbolNgultrum
Minor unit1/100 = chhertum
Minor unit symbolchhertum
Top BTN conversionBTN to USD
Top BTN chartBTN to USD chart

Bhutanese Ngultrum Profile

CoinsFreq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, Ngultrum1
Bank notesFreq used: Ngultrum1, Ngultrum5, Ngultrum10, Ngultrum20, Ngultrum50, Ngultrum100, Ngultrum500, Ngultrum1000
Central bankRoyal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
Users
Bhutan

Why are you interested in BTN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BTN email updatesGet BTN rates on my phoneGet a BTN currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03940
GBP / EUR1.21178
USD / JPY150.331
GBP / USD1.25953
USD / CHF0.902156
USD / CAD1.44390
EUR / JPY156.254
AUD / USD0.621301

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%