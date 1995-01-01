BND - Bruneian Dollar

The Bruneian Dollar is the currency of Brunei Darussalam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Bruneian Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Bruneian Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top BND conversion
|BND to USD
|Top BND chart
|BND to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10
|Central bank
|Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
|Users
Brunei Darussalam
