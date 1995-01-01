AZN - Azerbaijan Manat

The Azerbaijan Manat is the currency of Azerbaijan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijan Manat exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manat is AZN, and the currency symbol is ₼. Below, you'll find Azerbaijan Manat rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Azerbaijan Manat
|Symbol
|₼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Qepik
|Minor unit symbol
|qr
|Top AZN conversion
|AZN to USD
|Top AZN chart
|AZN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: qr1, qr3, qr5, qr10, qr20, qr50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₼1, ₼5, ₼10, ₼20, ₼50, ₼100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|Users
Azerbaijan
