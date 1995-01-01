ARS - Argentine Peso

The Argentine Peso is the currency of Argentina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Argentine Peso exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentina Peso is ARS, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Argentine Peso rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Argentine Peso
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top ARS conversion
|ARS to USD
|Top ARS chart
|ARS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, $1, $2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Argentina
|Users
Argentina, Islas Malvinas
Argentina, Islas Malvinas
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ARS email updatesGet ARS rates on my phoneGet a ARS currency data API for my business