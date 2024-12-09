Scalable payment solutions
Build your startup business confidently with Xe's international money transfer solutions. Our solutions are designed to scale with you as your startup grows, ensuring that your business is supported every step of the way.
Global payments for startups
Send global payments to suppliers or employees in 190+ countries with Xe’s spot transfers. Access 130+ currencies at competitive rates whenever needed—perfect for startups making fast and easy money transfers.
Startups need efficient, cost-effective tools. Xe provides competitive rates and a user-friendly platform designed to scale with your business. Join over 15k+ businesses using Xe to send payments.
Competitive rates
We always give you our most competitive rates and low fees. Our solutions help your business save on transaction expenses, so you can invest in growing your startup.
Scalable services
As your startup grows, our services are designed to grow with it. Our scalable platform can easily process more transactions and manage complex financial operations as needed.
User-friendly platform
You don’t need to be a tech wizard to use our tools and platform. From quick account setup to easy integration, our interface makes managing money transfers an intuitive experience.
Fraud and security
Startups trust Xe to protect their payments with two-factor authentication (2FA) and biometric verification. We also block threats upon detection, utilizing Know Your Customer (KYC) verification and security scans.
User roles
User roles give you full control over team access and permissions. Easily assign responsibilities such as creating quotes or approving money transfers, ensuring efficient and secure workflows for your startup.
We understand that managing a startup can be demanding. That's why we've made our sign up and send process as fast and straightforward as possible.
Sign up for a free Xe business account in under 5 minutes by entering your startup's business details and verifying your identity. Already signed up? Just log in to your existing account.
Select the country for your transfer, currencies, and how much you want to send. Xe will provide you with a quote, including estimated transfer costs, based on your details.
Enter the recipient’s bank information, including addresses, account number/IBAN, and SWIFT/BIC code. Check that details are correct to avoid delays or errors.
Pick the payment method that works for your startup, such as wire transfer, ACH, or EFT. Send the money and track your payment’s progress straight from your account.
Payment methods for startups
U.S. customers can connect their bank and use ACH for transfers within 5 days. Canadian customers can complete a direct debit bank transfer via EFT within 5 days. Wire transfers are available for all customers.
Payments API
Does your startup need an integrated solution? Xe’s Payments API allows your startup to process international payments directly from your platform. Offer seamless money transfer options to your customers with our API.
Set up an account with us to start sending money in minutes. If you have more unique needs, speak with a team member today and we will work with you to find the best international money transfer solution for you.