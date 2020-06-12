Money Transfer

Whatever your reasons for sending money overseas, we want to help make your transfer experience as seamless as possible.

Rate Alerts: What Are They, and Why Should You Set One?

Xe Consumer

March 5, 2024 3 min read

Currency Exchange 101

Xe Consumer

September 25, 2023 4 min read

Woman making an online transaction

How to avoid getting scammed when sending money overseas

Xe Consumer

August 1, 2023 4 min read

Mobile Wallets on the Rise

Mobile Wallets on the Rise: The Future of Payment and Breakdown of Growth per Region

Xe Consumer

February 15, 2023 7 min read

Mobile wallets in Africa

Mobile Money in Africa: Unlocking the Potential of a $1 Trillion Market

Xe Consumer

February 15, 2023 5 min read

Mobile Wallets in India

Mobile Wallets in India - A Convenient Way to Transact Money

Xe Consumer

February 15, 2023 4 min read

US Dollar to Euro (USD to EUR)

When is it a good time to convert USD to Euro?

Xe Consumer

January 20, 2023 5 min read

What is an IBAN number?

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2023 4 min read

Walmart money center

How to wire money with Walmart Money Center

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2023 8 min read

Send money to Pakistan (PKR) - Pakistani Rupee

A guide to sending money to Pakistan (PKR)

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 8 min read

Mobile Wallet

What is mobile wallet and why should I use It?

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 4 min read

Send money to Thailand (THB) - Thai Baht

What is the best way to send money to Thailand?

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 8 min read

Send money to India. Indian Rupee (INR) Money Transfer

What is the Best Way to Send Money to India?

Xe Consumer

December 16, 2022 8 min read

5 Tips for Currency Exchange

Xe Consumer

February 7, 2022 3 min read

Identifying Types of Fraud/Scams

Xe Consumer

January 25, 2022 4 min read

Why Do Currencies Fluctuate

Xe Consumer

January 20, 2022 4 min read

Need to Send Money? How to Choose a Provider

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2022 4 min read

Using a direct debit to fund her international money transfer

How to make an international money transfer with a direct debit

Xe Consumer

July 16, 2021 3 min read

Using her credit card to make a payment for her money transfer

How to send money overseas from your credit/debit card

Xe Consumer

July 15, 2021 3 min read

Using a bank transfer to pay for a money transfer

How to send money overseas from your bank account

Xe Consumer

July 14, 2021 4 min read

Sending money for cash pickup

Money transfer types: everything to know about cash pickup

Xe Consumer

July 12, 2021 7 min read

Young woman using her tablet to send money online

Our guide to choosing the right money transfer provider

Xe Consumer

June 3, 2021 8 min read

Young woman in England receiving a money transfer

How to send money to the United Kingdom online from around the world

Xe Consumer UK

April 5, 2021 4 min read

Young man receiving a money transfer in Melbourne, Victoria in Australia

How to send money to Australia online

Xe Consumer APAC

April 1, 2021 3 min read

Young woman receiving a money transfer in San Francisco, California in the United States

How to send money to the United States online

Xe Consumer

March 30, 2021 6 min read

Expat in New York in the United States of America

An American expat’s guide to taxes: 2021 edition

Xe Consumer

March 19, 2021 5 min read

Young man signing in on his computer

Why do we ask for your SSN and other personal details?

Xe Consumer

March 3, 2021 3 min read

Sending money around the world

Sending money overseas? We’ve improved our money transfers to these countries

Xe Consumer

February 12, 2021 2 min read

Checking foreign currency exchange rates

Who sets the rates? Common questions about currency exchange rates

Xe Consumer

February 3, 2021 5 min read

Sending money to the Philippines

Everything to know about taxes when you send money to the Philippines from the United States

Xe Consumer

February 2, 2021 5 min read

Sending a large money transfer to Thailand

Sending a large money transfer to Thailand? What to know about taxes

Xe Consumer

February 1, 2021 5 min read

Preparing to make a currency exchange to another country

Money transfer checklist: things to do before making a currency exchange

Xe Consumer

January 28, 2021 5 min read

Exchanging money online

Why should you exchange money online (rather than in person)?

Xe Consumer

January 27, 2021 6 min read

Sending an international money transfer

When is the best time to send money abroad?

Xe Consumer

January 26, 2021 7 min read

Sending money to Thailand with Xe

How to send money to Thailand from overseas

Xe Consumer

January 25, 2021 4 min read

Sending money to the Philippines

How to send money to the Philippines from abroad

Xe Consumer

January 4, 2021 6 min read

Using a market order to send money overseas

Why might you use a market order?

Xe Consumer

December 23, 2020 5 min read

When should I make a money transfer?

Xe Consumer

December 22, 2020 10 min read

Using a forward contract to send money overseas

When should you use a forward contract?

Xe Consumer

December 22, 2020 6 min read

Setting a Rate Alert

The top 5 reasons to set a Rate Alert today

Xe Consumer

December 21, 2020 4 min read

What’s money transfer really about?

Xe Consumer

December 21, 2020 7 min read

‘Twas a Week Before Christmas

Xe Consumer

December 18, 2020 2 min read

Receiving a money transfer

What to know about receiving a money transfer

Xe Consumer

December 17, 2020 6 min read

Sending an international money transfer

What happens to my money during a transfer?

Xe Consumer

December 16, 2020 7 min read

Sending money to Colombia from the USA

How to send money to Colombia from the USA: our comprehensive guide

Xe Consumer North America

December 15, 2020 6 min read

Sending money to Mexico from the United States

Plan to send money to Mexico from the US? Here’s what you need to know about taxes

Xe Consumer North America

December 14, 2020 7 min read

Sending money to PayPal

How to send money to PayPal for your payments

Xe Consumer

December 11, 2020 6 min read

Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number

What is a Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number?

Xe Consumer

December 11, 2020 6 min read

Sending money overseas

How long does it take to send money overseas? (With the banks and with other providers)

Xe Consumer

December 9, 2020 9 min read

Paying with a credit card

What is the Mastercard exchange rate, and how will it impact my overseas card payments?

Xe Consumer

November 27, 2020 5 min read

Woman using PayPal to send money overseas

How to pay someone with PayPal—and why it's not the best idea for international money transfers

Xe Consumer

November 18, 2020 5 min read

Navigating international money transfers during the COVID-19 pandemic

Xe Consumer North America

November 17, 2020 2 min read

Taxes

Your guide to UTR codes (with a UTR number example, how to get a UTR, and what to do if you lose it)

Xe Consumer UK

November 17, 2020 8 min read

Searching for code on computer

What are BIC/ SWIFT codes, how do you find them, and how do they work?

Xe Consumer

November 16, 2020 7 min read

Adding up bank transfer fees

A guide to Canadian bank fees for wire transfers

Xe Consumer North America

November 13, 2020 6 min read

Sending money internationally in lockdown

How to make international money transfers during lockdown

Xe Consumer UK

November 5, 2020 2 min read

Woman using her computer

What is remittance?

Xe Consumer

October 29, 2020 5 min read

Woman sending money online

How to transfer money between banks: popular transfer methods, explained

Xe Consumer

October 28, 2020 10 min read

Smiling woman using her phone

Sending a money transfer to or from India? Here’s what you need to know about taxes

Xe Consumer

October 28, 2020 4 min read

Man smiling at his phone

How to receive money transfers in India

Xe Consumer

October 27, 2020 3 min read

Indian family using a computer

How to send money to friends and family in India

Xe Consumer

October 26, 2020 4 min read

Person using British currency

Money transfer vs. cash pickup: how should you send money overseas?

Xe Consumer

October 22, 2020 5 min read

Young woman calculating her payments in front of a computer

A guide to US bank fees for wire transfers—and why you should choose online money transfer instead

Xe Consumer

October 14, 2020 5 min read

Visual of communication around the globe

What is a wire transfer, and is it the best choice for sending your money?

Xe Consumer

October 7, 2020 5 min read

Young woman using her mobile phone

Should you choose Xe or wire transfers to send money abroad?

Xe Consumer

September 23, 2020 4 min read

Man working on his computer

What’s the Difference Between Sending Money with a Bank and Sending Money with Xe?

Xe Consumer

September 3, 2020 5 min read

Person checking financial data on their phone and computer

When it Comes to Money Transfer, are you a “Rate” or a “Date”?

Xe Consumer

August 31, 2020 4 min read

Man introducing himself to someone over video chat

Welcome to Xe! Here’s a Quick Overview of What We Do

Xe Consumer

August 24, 2020 4 min read

Man using credit card for online transaction

Common Mistakes in Money Transfer (and How to Avoid Them)

Xe Consumer

August 20, 2020 4 min read

Smiling man talking on the phone and using his computer

How to Send Money with Xe

Xe Consumer

August 18, 2020 3 min read

Quick transportation

In a Rush? We Can Transfer Money to These Countries in Minutes

Xe Consumer

August 12, 2020 2 min read

Man looking at his phone

Debunking Common Myths & Misconceptions About Online Money Transfer

Xe Consumer

August 4, 2020 5 min read

Person checking financial charts on a mobile device

When Should You Check the Exchange Rates, and How Often?

Xe Consumer

July 28, 2020 3 min read

Big Ben in London with motion blur

Need to Send Money Fast? Here’s What You Can Do

Xe Consumer

July 20, 2020 3 min read

What Affects the Cost of My Money Transfer?

Xe Consumer

June 16, 2020 3 min read

How Can I Get the Best Exchange Rate for My Money Transfer?

Xe Corporate

June 8, 2020 4 min read

How to Spot (and Avoid) Money Transfer Scams

Xe Consumer

May 25, 2020 7 min read

Is There a "Best Time" to Transfer Money?

Xe Consumer

May 22, 2020 5 min read

Transferring a Large Amount? Here's What You Should Know

Xe Consumer

May 15, 2020 4 min read

Answering Common Questions About Money Transfer

Xe Consumer

May 13, 2020 5 min read

Send to Receive: Money Transfer Timings Explained

Xe Consumer

May 1, 2020 3 min read

Paying for Your Money Transfer: ACH Direct Debit, Wire Transfer, or Card Payment?

Xe Consumer

April 29, 2020 3 min read

Types of Money Transfer: All About Market Orders

Xe Consumer

April 27, 2020 3 min read

Money Transfer Spotlight: What You Should Know About Forward Contracts

Xe Consumer

April 22, 2020 3 min read

What Do I Need to Know About Transfer Rates?

Xe Consumer

April 20, 2020 4 min read

What to Know About Transferring Money to Yourself

Xe Consumer

April 15, 2020 3 min read

Money Transfer vs. Wire Transfer: What’s Really the Difference?

Xe Consumer

April 13, 2020 3 min read

How to Get a Money Order

Xe Consumer

April 10, 2020 4 min read

Need to Make a Series of Transfers? Try Regular Payments Abroad (RPA)

Xe Consumer

April 8, 2020 3 min read

6 Things to Consider Before Making an International Money Transfer

Xe Consumer

March 13, 2020 4 min read

What Do I Need to Make an International Money Transfer?

Xe Consumer

March 12, 2020 3 min read

What Are My International Money Transfer Options?

Xe Consumer

March 10, 2020 6 min read

How to Open an Account and Send Your First Money Transfer

Xe Consumer

March 9, 2020 2 min read

How Can I Trust That My Money is Secure During Transfer?

Xe Consumer

March 5, 2020 4 min read

Why Choose Money Transfer Over Banks?

Xe Consumer

March 4, 2020 2 min read

Faster Payments for our Australian Customers

Xe Corporate APAC

November 7, 2019 3 min read

How International Money Transfers Can Help Athletes on their Way to Global Glory

Xe Corporate

September 20, 2019 5 min read

Making International Online Payments to or From the USA

Xe Consumer North America

September 13, 2019 5 min read

Making Online International Payments to Buy a Car From Overseas

Xe Consumer

August 21, 2019 7 min read

International Online Money Transfer 101: Back to The Basics

Xe Consumer

August 15, 2019 6 min read

