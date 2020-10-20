1 Yemeni Rial =
1.8228071 Comorian Francs
1 KMF = 0.548604 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
KMF
|1 YER
|1.82281 KMF
|5 YER
|9.11404 KMF
|10 YER
|18.2281 KMF
|25 YER
|45.5702 KMF
|50 YER
|91.1404 KMF
|100 YER
|182.281 KMF
|500 YER
|911.404 KMF
|1,000 YER
|1,822.81 KMF
|5,000 YER
|9,114.04 KMF
|10,000 YER
|18,228.1 KMF
1 YER = 0 KMF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.8410
|1.8504
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.8024
|1.8024
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.8276
|1.8260
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Comorian Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Francs is KMF. The currency symbol is CF.More Comorian Franc info
