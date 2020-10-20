1 YER to KHR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Cambodian Riels

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

16.44503 Cambodian Riels

1 KHR = 0.0608086 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Yemeni Rial to Cambodian Riel conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:50 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Cambodian Riel

yer
YER
khr
KHR
1 YER16.445 KHR
5 YER82.2252 KHR
10 YER164.45 KHR
25 YER411.126 KHR
50 YER822.252 KHR
100 YER1,644.5 KHR
500 YER8,222.52 KHR
1,000 YER16,445 KHR
5,000 YER82,225.2 KHR
10,000 YER164,450 KHR

Convert Cambodian Riel to Yemeni Rial

khr
KHR
yer
YER
1 KHR0.0608086 YER
5 KHR0.304043 YER
10 KHR0.608086 YER
25 KHR1.52022 YER
50 KHR3.04043 YER
100 KHR6.08086 YER
500 KHR30.4043 YER
1,000 KHR60.8086 YER
5,000 KHR304.043 YER
10,000 KHR608.086 YER

YER to KHR Chart

1 YER = 0 KHR

1 Yemeni Rial to Cambodian Riel stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
16.56216.562
Low
16.39816.096
Average
16.45016.312
Volatility
0.25%0.26%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

khr

KHR - Cambodian Riel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cambodian Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodian Riels is KHR. The currency symbol is ៛.

