1 YER to DOP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Dominican Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.23646087 Dominican Pesos

1 DOP = 4.22903 YER

Yemeni Rial to Dominican Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:46 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Dominican Peso

yer
YER
dop
DOP
1 YER0.236461 DOP
5 YER1.1823 DOP
10 YER2.36461 DOP
25 YER5.91152 DOP
50 YER11.823 DOP
100 YER23.6461 DOP
500 YER118.23 DOP
1,000 YER236.461 DOP
5,000 YER1,182.3 DOP
10,000 YER2,364.61 DOP

Convert Dominican Peso to Yemeni Rial

dop
DOP
yer
YER
1 DOP4.22903 YER
5 DOP21.1451 YER
10 DOP42.2903 YER
25 DOP105.726 YER
50 DOP211.451 YER
100 DOP422.903 YER
500 DOP2,114.51 YER
1,000 DOP4,229.03 YER
5,000 DOP21,145.1 YER
10,000 DOP42,290.3 YER

YER to DOP Chart

1 YER = 0 DOP

1 Yemeni Rial to Dominican Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.239200.23920
Low
0.235320.23159
Average
0.236710.23542
Volatility
0.27%0.31%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

dop

DOP - Dominican Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dominican Peso exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Pesos is DOP. The currency symbol is RD$.

