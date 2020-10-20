1 YER to DJF - Convert Yemeni Rials to Djiboutian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.71129725 Djiboutian Francs

1 DJF = 1.40588 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Djiboutian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:09 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Djiboutian Franc

yer
YER
djf
DJF
1 YER0.711297 DJF
5 YER3.55649 DJF
10 YER7.11297 DJF
25 YER17.7824 DJF
50 YER35.5649 DJF
100 YER71.1297 DJF
500 YER355.649 DJF
1,000 YER711.297 DJF
5,000 YER3,556.49 DJF
10,000 YER7,112.97 DJF

Convert Djiboutian Franc to Yemeni Rial

djf
DJF
yer
YER
1 DJF1.40588 YER
5 DJF7.02941 YER
10 DJF14.0588 YER
25 DJF35.1471 YER
50 DJF70.2941 YER
100 DJF140.588 YER
500 DJF702.941 YER
1,000 DJF1,405.88 YER
5,000 DJF7,029.41 YER
10,000 DJF14,058.8 YER

YER to DJF Chart

1 YER = 0 DJF

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Djiboutian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.713820.71382
Low
0.709710.70845
Average
0.711320.71128
Volatility
0.15%0.16%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
djf

DJF - Djiboutian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Djiboutian Franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djiboutian Francs is DJF. The currency symbol is Fdj.

More Djiboutian Franc info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings