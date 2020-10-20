1 YER to CDF - Convert Yemeni Rials to Congolese Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

11.354743 Congolese Francs

1 CDF = 0.0880689 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Congolese Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:09 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Congolese Franc

yer
YER
cdf
CDF
1 YER11.3547 CDF
5 YER56.7737 CDF
10 YER113.547 CDF
25 YER283.869 CDF
50 YER567.737 CDF
100 YER1,135.47 CDF
500 YER5,677.37 CDF
1,000 YER11,354.7 CDF
5,000 YER56,773.7 CDF
10,000 YER113,547 CDF

Convert Congolese Franc to Yemeni Rial

cdf
CDF
yer
YER
1 CDF0.0880689 YER
5 CDF0.440345 YER
10 CDF0.880689 YER
25 CDF2.20172 YER
50 CDF4.40345 YER
100 CDF8.80689 YER
500 CDF44.0345 YER
1,000 CDF88.0689 YER
5,000 CDF440.345 YER
10,000 CDF880.689 YER

YER to CDF Chart

1 YER = 0 CDF

1 Yemeni Rial to Congolese Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
11.43011.430
Low
11.17211.058
Average
11.31511.206
Volatility
0.40%0.41%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cdf

CDF - Congolese Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congolese Francs is CDF. The currency symbol is FC.

