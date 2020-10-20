1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0039963241 Bermudian Dollars
1 BMD = 250.230 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0039963241 Bermudian Dollars
1 BMD = 250.230 YER
YER
BMD
|1 YER
|0.00399632 BMD
|5 YER
|0.0199816 BMD
|10 YER
|0.0399632 BMD
|25 YER
|0.0999081 BMD
|50 YER
|0.199816 BMD
|100 YER
|0.399632 BMD
|500 YER
|1.99816 BMD
|1,000 YER
|3.99632 BMD
|5,000 YER
|19.9816 BMD
|10,000 YER
|39.9632 BMD
1 YER = 0 BMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0039971
|0.0040019
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0039931
|0.0039931
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0039955
|0.0039955
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.04%
|0.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermudian Dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermudian Dollars is BMD. The currency symbol is $.More Bermudian Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings