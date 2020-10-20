1 CFA Franc =
0.000001632402802 Platinum Ounces
1 XPT = 612,594 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
XPT
|1 XOF
|0.0000016324 XPT
|5 XOF
|0.00000816201 XPT
|10 XOF
|0.000016324 XPT
|25 XOF
|0.0000408101 XPT
|50 XOF
|0.0000816201 XPT
|100 XOF
|0.00016324 XPT
|500 XOF
|0.000816201 XPT
|1,000 XOF
|0.0016324 XPT
|5,000 XOF
|0.00816201 XPT
|10,000 XOF
|0.016324 XPT
1 XOF = 0 XPT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000018368
|0.0000018490
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000015909
|0.0000015272
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000017047
|0.0000017150
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.90%
|5.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum Ounces is XPT.
